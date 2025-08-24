Pro Wrestling 225 to celebrate 100th episode at live show in Houma

BATON ROUGE — Pro Wrestling 225 brings family-friendly entertainment to the Capital Region with superstar wrestlers.

The organization has been entertaining families with body slams and blows for more than 10 years. They are set to celebrate the 100th episode of their weekly YouTube series at the end of August.

The next live show and 100th episode of Pro Wrestling 225 Unleashed is on August 30 at the East Park Rec Center in Houma. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the matches beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the next show can be bought here.