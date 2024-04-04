Pro Wrestling 225 event to take place April 13 in Albany

ALBANY, LA - Pro Wrestling 225 will host 225 Mania on April 13, 2024, at 6 p.m., from Albany High School’s Gymnasium.

This live pro wrestling entertainment event is in partnership with Albany Hornet Wrestling as a fundraiser for Albany High School’s wrestling program. Albany High School freshman Savannah Camarata became Louisiana Classic Champion as well as state runner up in the program's first year. Funds raised by the team will be utilized to purchase much needed equipment and continue to grow the program.

225 Mania will feature a title for title, champion versus champion match between Heavyweight Champion Xtian Blake and SEC Champion Vladimir Koloff.

Anyone interested can purchase tickets in advance here.