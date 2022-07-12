Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating apparent vandalism at pro-life facility near Baton Rouge abortion clinic
BATON ROUGE - A women's health office was allegedly vandalized and spray-painted overnight.
The Women's New Life Clinic in Baton Rouge said its workers found the building and signage around it painted in bright red with messages such as "abortion is a right" and "fake clinic." The office offers certain services and hopes to persuade women seeking care alternatives to abortions.
The agency said it believes the vandalism was done by pro-choice advocates.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was notified around 6:30 a.m. of the incident on Colonial Drive and are investigating.
Trending News
The property being defaced comes about a week after a pro-life activist scuffled with a worker at the abortion clinic next door. The worker at the clinic was ticketed with battery in the dust-up.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man wearing ankle monitor arrest after holding business at gunpoint
-
Construction continues on Rouzan development
-
Volunteers work to clean up blighted historic Black cemetery
-
Gonzales could bring speed cameras to school zones to slow down drivers
-
Dyteon Simpson found dead in EBR jail cell, sheriff's office cites overdose