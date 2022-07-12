Police investigating apparent vandalism at pro-life facility near Baton Rouge abortion clinic

BATON ROUGE - A women's health office was allegedly vandalized and spray-painted overnight.

The Women's New Life Clinic in Baton Rouge said its workers found the building and signage around it painted in bright red with messages such as "abortion is a right" and "fake clinic." The office offers certain services and hopes to persuade women seeking care alternatives to abortions.

The agency said it believes the vandalism was done by pro-choice advocates.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was notified around 6:30 a.m. of the incident on Colonial Drive and are investigating.

The property being defaced comes about a week after a pro-life activist scuffled with a worker at the abortion clinic next door. The worker at the clinic was ticketed with battery in the dust-up.