Pro-, anti-Trump protesters clash before speech

SEOUL, South Korea - South Korean police have separated pro- and anti-Trump protesters who scuffled outside Seoul's National Assembly shortly before the visiting U.S. president made a speech to the country's lawmakers.

South Korean police couldn't immediately confirm on Wednesday whether there were any injuries. Thousands of officers were deployed at the National Assembly in Seoul to provide security and monitor the protesters.

A small American flag was seen burning on the ground beside a sign that read "No Trump No War" near the scene.

Anti-Trump demonstrators have accused Trump of raising animosity with North Korea with his fiery rhetoric. Trump's supporters have embraced his tough stance against Pyongyang.