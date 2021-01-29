Private funeral service to be held for former state Rep. Steve Carter

BATON ROUGE - A private funeral service will be held for prominent capital city politician, coach, and respected community leader Steve Carter.

The small service, limited to members of Carter's family, will take place at First Presbyterian Church. Condolences can be sent to his family by way of 7563 Rienzi Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70809.

In addition to this, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to St. Lillian Academy in Baton Rouge.

Carter, a Republican who represented a part of Baton Rouge in House District 68 for three terms since 2007, succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

He chaired the House Education Committee from 2012 to 2015 and ran for mayor of Baton Rouge in 2020.

In addition to serving in the Air Force, Carter also became head coach of the LSU Tennis team and and brought the Tigers to their first championship in 43 years.

Many would agree that Carter, a quick-thinker with a ready smile, made an indelible mark on the Baton Rouge community.

Governor John Bel Edwards ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on the day of Carter’s funeral.