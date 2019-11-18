70°
Prison worker fired after authorities uncover employee in touch with inmate who had a cell phone

Monday, November 18 2019
ST. GABRIEL – A state prison employee was fired after an investigation uncovered the employee was exchanging messages with an inmate who had access to a cell phone.

The worker at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center was terminated Friday, sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Authorities uncovered the employee was in touch with an inmate after the inmate was found with a cell phone, WBRZ learned.

A report is expected to be forward to the area district attorney to make a decision about moving forward with a possible criminal case, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said.

