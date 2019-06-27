Prison term reinstated for driver in 2011 fatal road rage crash

BATON ROUGE - A court has reinstated a St. Landry Parish man's vehicular homicide conviction and prison term following a 2011 fatal crash.

David Leger is accused of killing five people. The crash happened on Mar. 13, 2011 on I-10 West between Baton Rouge and Prairieville.

Leger's pickup truck spun out of control, crossed the median and crashed head-on into a car driven by Effie Fontenot.

In 2017, an appeals court reduced Leger's conviction to negligent homicide and ordered that he be resentenced.

Wednesday the Louisiana Supreme Court disagreed and reversed the appellate court's decision and reinstated his eight year prison term.

"After reviewing the applicable law and the evidence, we find the state proved by sufficient evidence that defendant’s intoxication was a contributing factor to the fatal accident, and, thus, vacate the court of appeal judgment, reinstate the trial court judgment, and remand for the court of appeal to consider the pretermitted assignments of error," documents said.