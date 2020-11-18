Prison guard who accused inmate of rape now indicted for malfeasance

St. GABRIEL - A female guard who claimed she was raped at knifepoint by an inmate at a state-run prison is facing criminal charges. The man she accused is not.

Deshunta Miller, 21, is now formally charged with malfeasance for an alleged sexual relationship she had with another inmate. A grand jury cleared the man accused of attacking her, 29-year-old Erick Dehart.

Dehart was serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery and five years for simple burglary. Records indicate Dehart arrived at Elayn Hunt on Jan. 21.

Miller told police she was left alone in a dorm at the Elayn Hunt prison with 64 inmates on July 17 when Dehart grabbed her from behind and threatened her with a knife.

According to a police report obtained by The Advocate, surveillance video from the prison appeared to show Dehart somehow exiting his cell, pulling an item from his jumpsuit and putting it to Miller's throat as she tried to push him away. The two then ended up in a bathroom for about 20 minutes, where Miller said the alleged sexual assault took place.

Miller told investigators that Dehart dragged her into the restroom and threatened to kill her if she screamed. She said he also punched her in the mouth.

A sexual assault examination was performed at Woman's Hospital, and police found a homemade weapon in Dehart's cell matching the one described by Miller.

However, the Iberville Sheriff's Office learned during the investigation that Miller had a sexual relationship with a different inmate, and she too was arrested about a month later.

Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton told The Advocate that the accusations against Miller caused prosecutors to "totally reevaluate the case."

"There have been some serious questions about the credibility of the evidence as relates to what the victim initially reported to us," Clayton told the newspaper.

The district attorney's office confirmed this week that Miller was indicted on a malfeasance charge in October. The jury chose not to pursue rape charges against Dehart, officials said.

Prosecutors reportedly do not plan to pursue any charges against Dehart or the inmate who was allegedly involved with Miller.