Principal accused of making hundreds of inappropriate phone calls to teen student

Christy Sampson-Kelly

A former New Orleans principal has been arrested on accusations of communicating with a teenage student in a series of shockingly inappropriate phone conversations that took place on hundreds of occasions.

WWL-TV reports that the case centers around 49-year-old Christy Sampson-Kelly, who was hired as the principal at Travis Hill School, New Orleans’ school for incarcerated youth, in 2017.

The news outlet highlights a report from an investigator with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, which states that Sampson-Kelly was arrested in November of 2020 on accusations of engaging in more than 700 “extremely sexual and explicit” phone calls with a 17-year-old inmate.

WWL-TV obtained partial transcripts of some of the conversations, and describes the majority of the material as "too explicit to publish."

According to the news station, the transcripts, "show that in one instance, the juvenile says, “Tell me you want to marry me,” to which the principal replies, “I want to marry you.”

In another, the transcript shows the inmate asking, “How much you miss me?” Sampson-Kelly responds, “I miss you a lot.”" The youth's mother described how she felt upon learning about the interactions between the trusted educator and her child, saying, “When I heard what happened, I was furious, devastated, hurt, angry. She took advantage of my child.”

The teenager’s mother also pointed out that Sampson-Kelly, a married mother of four, is even older than she is. She said it’s especially disturbing that her son's relationship with the educator started when he was at the juvenile lockup.



“When he was back in Youth Study (Center), he mentioned something about a ‘settler,’ ” she said, referring to street slang used by young men to describe much older romantic partners, often referring to women who are settled with families.

Sampson-Kelly, charged with malfeasance in office of a sexual nature with a prisoner and prohibited conduct between an educator and student, faces up to ten years behind bars.