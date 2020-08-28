Princess Diana statue to be installed in Kensington Palace on her 60th birthday

Princess Diana Photo: The Royal Family's Website (royal.uk)

LONDON, England - A statue of the late Princess Diana will be installed in Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday, Good Morning America reported Friday.

The statue will be set up in the Palace's Sunken Garden, according to a statement issued by Kensington on Friday.

The statement said, in part: “The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th Birthday.”

Diana's two children, William and Harry, requested the statue back in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother's death.

Diana died in August 1997 following a car crash on Paris's Pont D’Alma Bridge that many believe was complicated by aggressive media coverage. William and Harry were 15 and 12, respectively, at the time of her death.

The princes issued a statement in 2017 that said, “It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue. Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and legacy.”

The project will be completed by renowned British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.