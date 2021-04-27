Princess Diana's wedding dress to go on display this summer

The wedding dress worn by the late Princess of Wales is all set to go on public display at Kensington Palace, as soon as her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, agree to loan the item, CNN reports.

The beloved public figure, known to most as Princess Diana, wore the famous dress during her July 29, 1981 wedding to Prince Charles at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

One of the garments' most distinguishing features is its train, which clocks in at 25 feet in length and is the longest train in royal history.

The dress now belongs to Prince William and Prince Harry, who've loaned it to the palace for the display; the garment will be on show at Kensington palace for the first time in 25 years.

The show, "Royal Style in the Making," aims to analyze the relationship between designers and their royal clients in an exhibition that will also feature other select pieces from royal history.

To this day, Princess Diana's fashion choices remain a source of inspiration to supporters and a topic of conversation to the media.

On August 31 of 1997, the princess was killed in a car crash while trying to escape from the paparazzi.

She was 36 years old.