Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl, fourth royal baby born this year

Princess Beatrice and husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

LONDON, England - The Royal Family is celebrating the arrival of its newest member, a baby girl for Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

According to ABC News, the Princess gave birth at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London Saturday, just before midnight.

Though the child's name has yet to be released, Buckingham Palace revealed that the baby weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

The palace released a statement, saying, "The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

The little girl's arrival makes Queen Elizabeth a great-grandmother for the 12th time and Princess Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, grandparents for the second time.

As of late, Prince Andrew and Sarah are under intense scrutiny for their alleged ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In any case, their daughter has become a new mother at the age of 33, just over a year after marrying Mapelli Mozzi during a COVID-era scaled-down July 2020 ceremony.



Mapelli Mozzi, according to ABC News, is father to a son from a previous relationship and the Palace says the couple is, "looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi's daughter is 11th in line to the throne and the fourth royal baby born this year.