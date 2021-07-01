Princes William, Harry make rare appearance together at unveiling of Princess Diana's statue

LONDON, England - Two estranged members of the British Royal Family reunited Thursday to honor the late Princess Diana.

According to ABC News, the Princess of Wales was honored by her two sons, William and Harry, as a much-anticipated statue of their deceased mother was installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

William and Henry have reportedly been estranged for over a year, ABC News reports.

But on Thursday, the two joined their mother's siblings -The Earl Spencer, The Lady Sarah McCorquodale and The Lady Jane Fellowes- in memorializing Princess Diana during the unveiling the bronze statue created in her likeness.

In a joint statement, the brothers said, "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better."

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

The princes expressed appreciation for the statue's sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley, and the garden designer, Pip Morrison, for their "outstanding work" as well as shouted out "all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

The base of the statue features Diana's name and the date of its unveiling, ABC News reports.

It was commissioned by William, 39, and Harry, 36, in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother's death.