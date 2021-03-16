Prince Philip discharged from London hospital following heart surgery

ENGLAND - The Duke of Edinburgh has been discharged from a London hospital after a month-long stay that involved cardiovascular surgery.

CNN reports that Prince Philip left King Edward VII's Hospital on Tuesday (March 16) in "good spirits," according to one of the news site's sources.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has now returned to Windsor Castle, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Philip, who was first admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16, had been recovering at the private facility after undergoing heart surgery at St Bartholomew's Hospital.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes," the statement added.

A royal source told CNN last month that his hospital admission was not an emergency and was not related to Covid-19.

Prince Philip, who turns 100 in June, stepped back from public life in 2017 and in December of 2019, received hospital treatment for a pre-existing condition.

The royal couple has spent most of the past year at Windsor Castle, outside London, having moved away from Buckingham Palace during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.

Philip, born in Corfu, Greece, married Queen Elizabeth on November 20 of 1947.