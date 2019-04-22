68°
Prince memoir 'The Beautiful Ones' coming out in the fall

2 hours 24 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The memoir Prince was working on at the time of his death is coming out Oct. 29.

Random House confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that "The Beautiful Ones" will combine Prince's unfinished manuscript with rare photos, scrapbooks, and lyrics. First announced just weeks before his death, the book will include an introduction by New Yorker writer Dan Piepenbring, whom Prince had chosen to assist on the book.

Prince died in April 2016 at age 57.

According to Random House, "The Beautiful Ones" will track Prince's life from childhood to the "cusp" of stardom. The book's editor, Chris Jackson, said in a statement that "The Beautiful Ones" was a "genuinely moving and energizing literary work." Jackson's other authors include Ta-Nehisi Coates and Trevor Noah.

