Prince Harry, Meghan expecting child in spring

3 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Monday, October 15 2018 Oct 15, 2018 October 15, 2018 4:44 AM October 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring.

The palace says the couple has "appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." The announcement Monday comes as Harry and the former Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

The trip officially begins on Tuesday and will see the couple watch the Invictus Games, visit a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.

