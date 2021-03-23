Prince Harry lands new job in Silicon Valley

The Duke of Sussex has landed a new job, CNN reports.

Prince Harry has joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its chief impact officer, the company announced Tuesday (March 23).

A spokesperson for Harry also confirmed the prince's new role.

BetterUp is described as a company that focuses on providing clients with coaching and mental health services. The firm's website lists Harry as part of its leadership team, describing him as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist."

Harry is partnering with the startup weeks after he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey that made headlines across the world for its detailed account of the strain royal life put on their mental health.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Harry had joined BetterUp.

"I intend to help create impact in people's lives," Harry told Wall Street Journal reporters. "Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

In his new role at BetterUp, Harry is expected to have input into product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The news outlet added that BetterUp declined to comment on how much Harry would be paid.