Prince Harry and Meghan Markle partner with Netflix to produce 'content that informs'

Netflix is officially in partnership with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to Variety.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a multi-year deal with the production company, which will allow them to create documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children’s series.

The royal couple issued a statement regarding their intentions as producers, saying, “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection."

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

Their films and series will deliberately feature people from a variety of cultures, and film crews will likewise be composed of individuals from diverse walks of life.

Several of their projects that are currently in development include a nature docuseries and an animated series about inspirational women.

In their formal statement described, the Duke and Duchess describe why they're leaning towards these kinds of projects, saying, “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

“We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Earlier this year, the couple announced plans to step back from duties typically associated with the royal family and to become financially independent. Shortly after this announcement, the new family left England and moved to California.