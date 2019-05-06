Prince Harry and Meghan have healthy baby boy

72°
Monday, May 06 2019
LONDON (AP) -  Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago.

Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.

The duchess is a 37-year-old retired American actress formerly known as Meghan Markle. The 34-year-old prince is the son of Prince Charles - next in line for the throne - and Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Harry has long spoken of his desire to start a family.

