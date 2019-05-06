Prince Harry and Meghan have healthy baby boy

LONDON (AP) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago.

The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.

The duchess is a 37-year-old retired American actress formerly known as Meghan Markle. The 34-year-old prince is the son of Prince Charles - next in line for the throne - and Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Harry has long spoken of his desire to start a family.