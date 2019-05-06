Latest Weather Blog
Prince Harry and Meghan have healthy baby boy
LONDON (AP) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.
The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago.
The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019
Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.
Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.
The duchess is a 37-year-old retired American actress formerly known as Meghan Markle. The 34-year-old prince is the son of Prince Charles - next in line for the throne - and Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
Harry has long spoken of his desire to start a family.