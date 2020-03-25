Prince Charles diagnosed with COVID-19

Charles, Prince of Wales, Photo: Express

Prince Charles has become the first British royal to test positive for novel coronavirus, according to Deadline.

The 71-year-old and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, left London to escape the outbreak earlier this week.

Bazaar reported that they temporarily relocated to the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

In a statement, Clarence House said the Prince of Wales is “displaying mild symptoms” of coronavirus, but “remains in good health” and has been working from home in recent days.

Buckingham Palace also issued a statement saying, "Her majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welface."

Duchess Camilla has also been tested for novel coronavirus, but the result came back negative. The two are now self-isolating in Scotland.

Charles, Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Elizabeth II.

He's been Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952, and he is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history.