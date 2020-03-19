Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for novel coronavirus

78°
1 hour 30 minutes ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 10:13 AM March 19, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff
Prince Albert II of Monaco has contracted novel coronavirus

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The palace released the information Thursday morning. 

The palace has also assured the public that there is no reason to fear for his health.

The 62-year-old prince is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his U.S. actress mother.

Albert plans to continue working from his home office in the palace.

Prince Albert, the reigning monarch of Monaco and head of the princely house of Grimaldi, is known for his interest in environmental issues, alternative energy, and hybrid vehicles. 

He also competed in five Winter Olympics (1988, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2002) in the sport of bobsledding but has not won any medals.

