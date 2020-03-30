71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pride: Overturned 18-wheeler hauling gasoline causes road closure on Greenwell Springs Road

2 hours 48 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 March 30, 2020 7:32 AM March 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRIDE - Louisiana State Police say they're investigating a Monday morning crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler that was carrying a large amount of gasoline.

Police say the truck is in a ditch at 39000 Greenwell Springs Road and is leaking gasoline. 

As of 7:30 a.m., Haz-Mat is en route to the scene and the roadway is currently closed in both directions. 

State police report that the crash did not result in any injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days