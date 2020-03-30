Pride: Overturned 18-wheeler hauling gasoline causes road closure on Greenwell Springs Road

PRIDE - Louisiana State Police say they're investigating a Monday morning crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler that was carrying a large amount of gasoline.

Police say the truck is in a ditch at 39000 Greenwell Springs Road and is leaking gasoline.

As of 7:30 a.m., Haz-Mat is en route to the scene and the roadway is currently closed in both directions.

State police report that the crash did not result in any injuries.