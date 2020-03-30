71°
Pride: Overturned 18-wheeler hauling gasoline causes road closure on Greenwell Springs Road
PRIDE - Louisiana State Police say they're investigating a Monday morning crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler that was carrying a large amount of gasoline.
Police say the truck is in a ditch at 39000 Greenwell Springs Road and is leaking gasoline.
As of 7:30 a.m., Haz-Mat is en route to the scene and the roadway is currently closed in both directions.
State police report that the crash did not result in any injuries.
STATE POLICE: "18-wheeler in a ditch at 3900 Greenwell Springs Road in Pride. The rig was hauling a large amount of gasoline, which is now leaking. Haz-Mat is en route to the scene and the roadway is closed in both directions. Also, there are no injuries"— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 30, 2020
