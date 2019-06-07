Pride of 14 lions escapes nature park in South Africa

Photo: ABC News

SOUTH AFRICA - Authorities in South Africa are trying to recapture a pride of 14 lions that escaped from a nature park earlier this week.

According to ABC News, the lions escaped from Kruger National Park. The park is one of the biggest reserves in Africa. Officials say the reserve is largely fenced off and it’s unclear how the lions got out.

The pride was spotted roaming near a mine in the Limpopo Province.

"Employees at Foskor Mine and members of the public are hereby advised to be alert at all times," the government said.

@LimpopoLEDET confirms sighting of about fourteen lions roaming around Phalaborwa Foskor Mine.



It is suspected that the lions escaped from Kruger National Park. LEDET has allocated Field Rangers to closely monitor the Pride’s movement prior action to be taken. — Limpopo Government (@OtpLimpopo) June 7, 2019

Once captured, the lions will be released back into the park.