Pride of 14 lions escapes nature park in South Africa

2 hours 23 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
SOUTH AFRICA - Authorities in South Africa are trying to recapture a pride of 14 lions that escaped from a nature park earlier this week.

According to ABC News, the lions escaped from Kruger National Park. The park is one of the biggest reserves in Africa.  Officials say the reserve is largely fenced off and it’s unclear how the lions got out.

The pride was spotted roaming near a mine in the Limpopo Province.

"Employees at Foskor Mine and members of the public are hereby advised to be alert at all times," the government said.

 

Once captured, the lions will be released back into the park.

