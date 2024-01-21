Pride man killed in Tickfaw wreck early Sunday

TICKFAW - A man from Pride was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning when his vehicle ran off the road and into trees.

State Police said 50-year-old Kenny McCoy of Pride was driving a commercial motor vehicle along I-55 in Tickfaw when his truck hit the trees around 2 a.m. Troopers said McCoy was unrestrained and died at the scene.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained. It is unclear why the truck ran off the road and the matter is still under investigation.