Pride man killed in Tickfaw wreck early Sunday
TICKFAW - A man from Pride was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning when his vehicle ran off the road and into trees.
State Police said 50-year-old Kenny McCoy of Pride was driving a commercial motor vehicle along I-55 in Tickfaw when his truck hit the trees around 2 a.m. Troopers said McCoy was unrestrained and died at the scene.
A routine toxicology sample was obtained. It is unclear why the truck ran off the road and the matter is still under investigation.
