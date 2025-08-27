89°
Pride-Baywood Road shut down after tree down on roadway
PRIDE - A portion of Pride-Baywood Road is closed after a tree fell onto the roadway, fire officials said.
The road is closed at the 19000 block. The Department of Public Works is en route, the Pride Fire Department said.
