52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Price Leblanc gives away $70,000 to non-profit to celebrate 70th anniversary

2 hours 20 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 6:49 PM December 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - For its 70th anniversary, Price Leblanc is giving away $70,000 in both November and December to non-profits.

Trending News

In November, Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana was voted the winner via the community. The group supports mothers of veterans and children in the military.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days