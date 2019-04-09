81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Preview LSU Recruiting on National Signing Day Eve

2 months 1 day 8 hours ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 February 05, 2019 9:02 PM February 05, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports
By: Michael Cauble

Geaux247.com recruiting analyst Billy Embody joined Michael Cauble to discuss the progress and finish to the 2019 recruiting season for the LSU Tigers. 

The Tiger currently have 19 players signed up and are looking for a couple more big names in-state to pop for them on national signing day in Amite. 

Watch the 10 minute clip for updates on this year and next year in the recruiting race. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days