Preventative vet care in East Baton Rouge Parish now more affordable under revised ordinance

BATON ROUGE- Getting a pet vaccinated or neutered can cost hundreds of dollars, and not every pet owner can afford that.

During Wednesday's Metro Council meeting, an ordinance was revised by Councilman Darryl Hurst to make it easier for the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge to give pets preventative care for a cheaper price.

"Now they have the ability to go out and provide affordable services so that animal lovers have the ability to give their animal the love and care they deserve," Hurst said shortly after the revision passed.

Jillian Sergio is the Executive Director of the CAA. She says previous ordinances would only allow the organization to help pets that were impounded at their facility. Now, it's easier for the CAA to help all pets and pet owners in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"We had such a gap of affordable veterinary care in our community, where they weren't getting any help. So this helps us fill that gap and help serve the entire community of pet lovers," Sergio said.

The CAA can't replace some forms of vet care. For example, they won't be able to perform a surgery if your pet has a tumor.

But Sergio says helping owners get preventative care for their animals might persuade more people to adopt, which could help with the overpopulation issues in City-Parish shelters.

"Everybody wants to make sure they can provide for their pets because they love them and if you can't afford vaccines or spay neutering, it's definitely a hindrance when we have a lot of animals that need homes," Sergio said.

Sergio did say the revised ordinance passing is only the first step. Now, they are looking at funding options.