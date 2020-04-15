Preteen killed in tragic St. Landry Parish collision

SUNSET - Louisiana State Police released a statement, Tuesday, regarding the death of a preteen as a result of a two-vehicle collision in St. Landry Parish.

The tragic crash occurred shortly before noon, Tuesday, on LA Hwy 178 near Edwin Street and took the life of 12-year-old Harley Lacomb of Arnaudville.

State Police say Lacomb was a front-seat passenger in a 2005 Honda Accord headed east on LA Hwy 178 that was struck by a John Deere tractor with a front-loader attachment that was being driven by 60-year-old Craig Comeaux.

Apparently, the tractor was being used to grade a private roadway when Comeaux drove it into the eastbound lane of travel, and its front-loader attachment hit the Accord Lacomb was traveling in.

State troopers say though everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, Lacomb suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Upon impact, Comeaux was ejected from the tractor and was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the Accord also suffered moderate injuries and was seen by physicians at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and police say charges are pending.

