77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President tweets photo of Trump Tower looming over Greenland

1 hour 22 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 August 19, 2019 9:50 PM August 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.
  
Trump jokes on Twitter, "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"
  
Trump acknowledged Sunday that he is "strategically" interested in such a deal, but said it's not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, "It's not No. 1 on the burner."
  
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Trump's idea of buying it is "an absurd discussion."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days