President Trump visits mass shooting victims in Dayton and El Paso

2 days 18 hours 43 minutes ago Wednesday, August 07 2019 Aug 7, 2019 August 07, 2019 7:24 PM August 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DAYTON, OH - President Donald Trump has wrapped up his visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. He was greeted by protesters in both cities.
  
The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to El Paso, Texas, Wednesday afternoon after visiting the Dayton, Ohio, hospital where many of the victims of Sunday's attack in that city were treated. For most of the day, the president was kept out of view of the reporters traveling with him.
  
Outside Dayton's Miami Valley Hospital, at least 200 protesters gathered, blaming Trump's incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country and demanding action on gun control.
  
In El Paso, Trump's motorcade passed protesters holding "Racist Go Home" signs.
