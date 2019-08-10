93°
Latest Weather Blog
President Trump visits mass shooting victims in Dayton and El Paso
DAYTON, OH - President Donald Trump has wrapped up his visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. He was greeted by protesters in both cities.
The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to El Paso, Texas, Wednesday afternoon after visiting the Dayton, Ohio, hospital where many of the victims of Sunday's attack in that city were treated. For most of the day, the president was kept out of view of the reporters traveling with him.
Outside Dayton's Miami Valley Hospital, at least 200 protesters gathered, blaming Trump's incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country and demanding action on gun control.
In El Paso, Trump's motorcade passed protesters holding "Racist Go Home" signs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Light pole falls from base, smashes onto moving car along Airline Highway
-
Parking still an issue for some downtown businesses
-
New video shows fight between fire chief, police officer in Slaughter
-
American flag longer than two school buses now flying over Plaquemine
-
Man severely burned trying to rescue 75-year-old father from deadly house fire