President Trump visiting Louisiana next week ahead of runoff election

By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE - President Donald Trump will be in north Louisiana next week as Republican challenger Eddie Rispone tries to unseat Governor John Bel Edwards.

Rep. Ralph Abraham, another gubernatorial hopeful until the initial Oct. 12 election, confirmed Thursday that the president would be in Monroe ahead of the Nov. 16 runoff election.

It's unclear where in the area President Trump will go, but he is expected to hold a rally for Rispone's supporters.

