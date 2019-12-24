President Trump uses humor to deflect looming threat of North Korea missile launch

President Trump Photo: PBS

WASHINGTON D.C. - Military officials say they're expecting North Korea to perform a long-range ballistic missile test during the Christmas holidays.

President Trump made light of the Christmas 'gift' the East Asian country is expected to deliver over the holidays.

When asked how he'd respond if Pyongyang fired a missile, President Trump said, "Maybe it's a nice present where he (Kim Jong-un) sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test. I may get a vase. I may get a nice present from him. You don't know. You never now."

CNN reports this as the President's optimistic, and rather humorous, approach to the promise from North Korea to deliver the United States a "Christmas gift" if there isn't any progress on lifting sanctions by year's end.

Once the commander of Pacific Air Forces confirmed that it was possible North Korea could launch a long-range missile, President Trump conferred with his counterparts in China and Japan on the issue.

And though the possibility of a launch remains, Mr. Trump continues to appear unconcerned.

After a video teleconference with troops, he spoke about the looming threat, saying, "Oh, that's OK, we'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully. Everybody's got surprises for me, but let's see what happens. I handle them as they come along."