President Trump to grant Louisiana emergency declaration

5 hours 38 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2020 Jun 7, 2020 June 07, 2020 12:30 PM June 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

LOUISIANA - President Donald Trump is expected to grant Louisiana's request for an emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal. 

The request was brought forth by Sen. John Kennedy.

“Louisiana has weathered every storm that’s come our way, and our people will do the same with Tropical Storm Cristobal. Sen. Cassidy and I are grateful that President Trump is declaring a state of emergency to make resources available for our state,” said Kennedy.

 “Thanks to President Trump for this disaster declaration. The Louisiana delegation will work so that those affected have what they need to recover. Heed storm warnings, watch for flooding, be safe,” said Cassidy.

Governor Edwards officially declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in anticipation of the storm which is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon.

 

