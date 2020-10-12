84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump tests negative for COVID-19 for consecutive days

1 hour 57 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 5:02 PM October 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The White House / Tia Dufour

More than a week after he first tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump's medical team says he has tested negative for COVID-19 in back-to-back days.

According to a statement released by the president's physician Monday, Trump repeatedly tested negative for the virus in tests performed across multiple days.

The news comes as the president returns to the campaign trail Monday for the first time since contracting the virus, with stops planned in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina and Wisconsin. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days