President Trump speaks with Coach O on 2020 football season
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has spoken with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron about moving forward with the football season.
Lawrence has helped spearhead the #WeWantToPlay movement. That’s a coalition of players calling on colleges not to cancel the upcoming season because of coronavirus concerns and give student-athletes greater say as it considers safety issues.
The president referenced his talks with Orgeron and other key college football figures during his press briefing Wednesday.
Trump said Orgeron “feels his players just want to be out there.”
The president said he’s hopeful that both college and high school football would be played in the fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 said Tuesday they were postponing their football seasons.
