President Trump says major cruise lines agree to suspend outbound cruises for 30 days

President Trump says Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for the next month.

The suspension takes effect starting at midnight Friday.

At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

On Thursday, Disney announced it was canceling its cruises through the end of March.