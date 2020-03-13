82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump says major cruise lines agree to suspend outbound cruises for 30 days

1 hour 12 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 5:31 PM March 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

President Trump says Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for the next month. 

The suspension takes effect starting at midnight Friday. 

On Thursday, Disney announced it was canceling its cruises through the end of March.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days