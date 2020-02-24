President Trump's vegetarian meal in India sparks outrageous online reaction

First Lady Melania Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump visited India over the weekend and one seemingly trivial aspect of their travels sparked unexpected outrage among social media users.

While visiting the Asian country, the Trumps stopped by Mahatma Gandhi's former home in Sabarmati Ashram and enjoyed a light vegetarian meal, which is typically referred to as 'tea.'

The menu, which included broccoli and corn samosas, was posted online and from that moment on, massive amounts of Twitter and Instagram users felt the need to express their indignation at the vegetarian options.

The meal, which was created to reflect a typical Gujarati diet, also included tender coconut water (in a tetra pack), assorted canned guava and orange juice, honey bee, 7grain and choco-chip cookies, apple pie, and fresh fruit.

Some took to Twitter to demand why the coconut water was served in a tetra pack instead of in its raw form and why the assorted juices were canned.

To some (especially to vegetarians) these online reactions may have seemed a tad extreme. To others, they were warranted.

An additional reason for such a major reaction to the vegetarian menu may be the President's diet.

He's known for enjoying burgers, meatloaf, and steak, but this meal included none of Mr. Trump's favorites.

In fact, during their visit to India the Trumps were only served vegetarian meals.