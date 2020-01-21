President Trump's Senate impeachment trial begins, Tuesday

Photo: Getty Images /CNN

WASHINGTON - President Trump's Senate trial begins, Tuesday at 12 noon (CST/local time).

This marks the third impeachment trial in American history.

A total of 100 senators will participate in the historic moment, serving as jurors who shoulder the responsibility of deciding whether the President of the United States should be removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Mr. Trump has been accused of misusing his authority by leaning on Ukraine for personal and political favors in addition to attempting to block the impeachment inquiry by urging government agencies not to comply with subpoenas and pressuring witnesses not to cooperate.

On Tuesday, the Senate is expected to begin by voting on a resolution that details a plan and procedure for the first phase of the trial.

According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell's proposed plan for the trial includes two 12-hour presentations from House impeachment managers.

These sessions would likely stretch into the middle of the night, and allow the President's legal team would then have equal time to respond.

After this, the Senate would try to resolve the controversial issue of whether to subpoena witnesses for testimony.

McConnell's proposed trial structure is likely to pass, as he appears to have secured enough votes for it to proceed.

Opening arguments are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.

Some believe this sort of structure could lead to the President being acquitted in a matter of days, meaning it would be over before he heads to Capitol Hill for his February 4 State of the Union address.