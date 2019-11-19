President Trump's physician allays speculation regarding Trump's recent doctor visit

Photo: People

President Donald Trump’s seemingly impromptu weekend visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center sparked public concern, which his physician attempted to allay by releasing a statement, Monday.

According to CNN, Dr. Sean Conley confirmed that Mr. Trump's visit was not impromptu, but a “routine, planned interim checkup.”

Conley's statement said, “This past Saturday afternoon the President traveled up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year. Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record."

Conley went on to state that, "despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues… specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurological evaluations."

Typically, the hospital’s medical staff would have received a general notice regarding a "VIP" visit ahead of the president's appointment, notifying them of certain closures at the facility.

This did not occur on Saturday, which led some to believe the President's visit was non-routine and scheduled last minute.

