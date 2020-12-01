President Trump's coronavirus advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas, resigns

Dr. Scott Atlas, former coronavirus advisor to President Donald Trump, has resigned from his post.

As President-elect Joe Biden selects staff and prepares for his new Commander in Chief role, one key member of President Trump's administration has stepped down from his advisory position within the White House.

According to the BBC News, Dr. Scott Atlas, who had been serving as President Trump's special advisor on all things novel coronavirus, has resigned.

Atlas held the title for about four months, and in that relatively brief period of time garnered his fair share of criticism.

When the radiologist and senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution questioned the necessity of masks and other COVID-safety measures amid the pandemic, his comments sparked controversy with some of his colleagues and with the general public.

The BBC notes that top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci even accused Atlas of feeding the President misleading information regarding the spread of coronavirus.

Atlas turned in his resignation letter on the last day of November. In it, he referenced his focus on "minimizing all the harms from both the pandemic and the structural policies themselves, especially to the working class and poor."

While announcing his resignation, Atlas also expressed appreciation to the President for the honor of service on behalf of the American people and said he'd always, "relied on the latest science and evidence without any political consideration or influence."

According to the BBC, academics at Stanford University welcomed Dr Atlas' resignation, saying it was "long overdue and underscores the triumph of science and truth over falsehoods and misinformation."