President Trump releases new video condemning 'incursion' at Capitol, calls for protesters to avoid violence

WASHINGTON - Just one week after a pro-Trump protest ended in violence at the U.S. Capitol, the president is calling for protesters around the country to remain peaceful.

President Trump released a brief statement Wednesday afternoon amid reports of pro-Trump demonstrations cropping up nationwide. The president emphasized that he wanted to see "no violence" at any of the protests as the House debated a possible second impeachment Wednesday.

Read the full statement below.

In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.

Hours later President Trump also released a video message doubling down on his call for peace Wednesday, saying anyone committing violence "is not supporting our movement."