President Trump plans to nominate SU law graduate, Shana Broussard to his administration

A Southern University law graduate was nominated by President Donald J. Trump to become a member of his administration.

On Wednesday President Donald J. Trump announced that Shana M. Broussard of Louisiana has been chosen to become a member of the Federal Election Commission(FEC).

Broussard currently serves as the Counsel to FEC Commissioner Steven T. Walther.

Previously Broussard was an Attorney Advisor for the Internal Revenue Service(IRS) and was a Deputy Disciplinary Counsel at the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board. She also served as a New Orleans Assistant District Attorney.



During her career at the FEC, Broussard received the “Outstanding Performance Award” in 2011 and 2014.

Broussard graduated from Dillard University where she got her Bachelor of Arts and earned her Juris Doctor from Southern University Law Center.

The FEC is an independent regulatory agency tasked with managing and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.

Broussard would also be the first Black commissioner in the agency's 45-year history.

