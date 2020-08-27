87°
President Trump planning visit to Louisiana, Texas to inspect storm damage

By: WBRZ Staff

President Trump announced Thursday he plans to tour storm damage across Louisiana and Texas caused by Hurricane Laura.

The president made the comments during a meeting at FEMA headquarters Thursday afternoon. Southwest Louisiana and other areas near the Louisiana-Texas state line were among those hardest hit by the storm.

You can read more on damage caused by Laura throughout Louisiana here

