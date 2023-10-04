President Trump nominates former EBR prosecutor to local US Attorney post

BATON ROUGE – President Donald Trump has nominated Brandon Fremin to the post of US Attorney for the Baton Rouge area.

Fremin will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy released a statement about Trump's nomination of Fremin:

“Brandon Fremin is an excellent choice to serve as US Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana. Brandon served his country as a marine, I anticipate him taking the same intensity to this job. He will serve our state well and I look forward to securing his confirmation in the Senate.”

If confirmed, Fremin will be in charge of the federal Middle District of Louisiana and will permanently replace Obama-appointed Walt Green. Green resigned in March, standard procedure when a new president is elected into office. Since, Corey Amundson has been acting U.S. Attorney.

It was Amundson who handled the federal release of information concerning the shooting death of Alton Sterling - the most high-profile federal matter of late in the Middle District.

Fremin, President Trump's appointee, currently works for the Louisiana Attorney General where he serves as the director of the Criminal Division. Previously, Fremin was an Assistant District Attorney in D.A. Hillar Moore's office. He'd also been an assistant U.S. attorney in the office Trump has appointed him to oversee.

Fermin is also a Marine, serving from 1994 until 2002 when he went on to SLU and eventually LSU for a law degree.

The local U.S. Attorney works out of Federal Court in downtown Baton Rouge on Florida Boulevard.

