President Trump making another stop in La. next week ahead of runoff

BOSSIER CITY - President Donald Trump in making yet another stop in Louisiana next week to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Representative Mike Johnson said on Facebook Wednesday the president will be stopping at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City on Nov. 14.

Trump is also making a stop in Monroe Wednesday night to push for the Republican candidate.

The runoff election between Rispone and Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards will take place Saturday, Nov. 16.