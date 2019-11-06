78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump making another stop in La. next week ahead of runoff

1 hour 52 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 November 06, 2019 11:46 AM November 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BOSSIER CITY - President Donald Trump in making yet another stop in Louisiana next week to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Representative Mike Johnson said on Facebook Wednesday the president will be stopping at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City on Nov. 14. 

Trump is also making a stop in Monroe Wednesday night to push for the Republican candidate. 

The runoff election between Rispone and Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards will take place Saturday, Nov. 16.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days