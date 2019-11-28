President Trump makes first visit to Afghanistan, serves Thanksgiving dinner to troops

President Trump with troops at the Bagram Air Field on Thanksgiving Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump used Thanksgiving to make his first trip to Afghanistan, dropping in on U.S. troops at the Bagram Air Field in a surprise visit.

ABC reports that Mr. Trump helped serve them dinner and took a moment to address the troops as a group, thanking them for their service.

“I just want to say that we thank god for your help and all of the things that you've done," the President said, "You're very special people and you don't even know how much the people of our country love and respect you.”

During his speech, the President mentioned a deal that the Taliban wanted to make and said peace talks had been re-ignited.

Mr. Trump visited Afghanistan alongside acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvanye, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, and Sen. John Barrasso.

The First Lady stayed behind in Florida.

Last year, the President also spent his Thanksgiving in Florida, where he made holiday video calls to troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, Bahrain, and aboard the USS Monterey.