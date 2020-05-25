President Trump lays Memorial Day wreath at Arlington National Cemetery

On Memorial Day, President Trump laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Virginia while accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Photo: The Hill

ARLINGTON, Va. — President Donald Trump has laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery as he commemorates Memorial Day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his defense secretary. He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier overlooking rolling hills dotted with white tombstones.

First lady Melania Trump and other cabinet members were also in attendance Monday.

Presidents typically honor fallen military members by laying a wreath and delivering a speech at the hallowed burial ground across the Potomac River from Washington. But the pandemic has led to changes this year because of restriction on gatherings.

Trump is expected to speak instead later on Memorial Day at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine. It’s where the hoisting of a huge American flag to celebrate an important victory over the British during the War of 1812 inspired “The Star-Spangled Banner.”