President Trump, Joe Burrow speak out amid talks of canceling 2020 college football season

BATON ROUGE - As college football's top conferences toil over whether to proceed with the 2020 season, President Donald Trump joined others in calling for college leaders to push ahead despite coronavirus concerns.

The president tweeted Monday in response to a statement from Clemson's Trevor Lawrence advocating for the season to proceed. Trump echoed sentiments that the student-athletes who would be impacted by a cancellation "have been working too hard" for the fall slate to be outright canceled.

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

The tweet from the president came after a similar post from former LSU star Joe Burrow, who encouraged for "decision makers" to listen to the players after the Big 10 reportedly canceled its season, noting how much his NFL outlook changed over the course of a single season.

I feel for all college athletes right now. I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now. — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) August 10, 2020

The Big 10's decision came amid talks between the Power 5 conferences over whether they are willing to let the season play out despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC has already shortened its season and cut out all non-conference games in an effort to mitigate the risks. Despite that, other conferences were on the fence about whether there should be a season at all as of Monday morning.